Speech to Text for New Market Brush Fires

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brush fires are popping up across north alabama in this dry spell. one broke out last night in new market - about a half hour northeast from huntsville it took four hours for crews to put it out. waay 31's shosh- bedrosian shows us how the brush fire might have started... and what firefighters say you should not do in these dry conditions. dan, najahe -- the four acre brush fire happened in the woods just around the corner.. and behind me there is a section of this fence missing, which is where firefighters cut to get their trucks through. zach taylor, captain at moores mill volunteer fire department "when i got there, there was about an acre still on fire. we had alabama forestry with their dozer helping us create a path to get to the fire" zach taylor is a captain at moores mill volunteer fire department ... one of nine stations called to the sunday night fire. taylor told me there was so much smoke, he saw it from 10 miles away. he believes it could have started from a fire that happened in the area days before. zach taylor, captain at moores mill volunteer fire department "we believe, about 3 days ago we had a train car catch on fire and we think it just rekindled from the other night" i spoke with one man who tells me his son saw it from miles away. scott reeves, son witnessed fire "it was a big fire...he told me about the smoke and that's what let him to wherever it was" the latest alabama drought monitor shows most of north alabama in abnormally dry conditions. some areas near sand mountain are in a moderate drought. the alabama forestry commission says in the last month, more than 300-fires have burned more than 32- hundred acres. scott reeves, son witnessed fire "it can be alarming. i know my wife adn i have talked about how dry the yards are and i'm sure the woods are the same way and it would't take much to get it ignited" zach taylor, captain at moores mill volunteer fire department "the biggest thing we see is people throwing cigarette butts out and it'll catch the side of the road on fire but definitely don't burn anything right now even if it's in your backyard" right now the entire state is under a burn advisory. there are no bans ... but firefighters tell me even the smallest embers could spark a fire. reporting in madison county -- sb waay