Speech to Text for Sheffield hires two new school resource officers

new information. the sheffield city school district now has resource officers in every school! waay31's breken terry shows us how a change to state law made this happen. a state law change takes retired police officers with 25 years experience in good standing out of retirement and puts them here in sheffield's two elementary schools without having to go through re- certification. this is officer howell over at threadghil primary school and officer hugley at l.e. wilson elementary school. hugley- i'm enjoying it. i love my job. i like being here and it's very fulfilling. stoney hugley retired from the colbert county sheriff's office back in march. he said he was enjoying retirement when the sheffield police chief called him. hugley- i called him back and told him yeah i'd be glad to and i just fell back into the swing of things. under a new state law change police departments can now hire retired police officers in good standing without having to do any re-certification, but they do have to go through an active shooter training course. that new law change helped both elementary schools get added protection with the two new school resource officers. collum- as a parent when i dropped them off i wanted them to be safe and i never had to worry about that because their school had a full time sro. so i know when our parents drop their kids off they feel the same way so i can relate as a parent. l.e wilson principal heather collum said having officer hugley on campus gives her peace of mind. collum- he's a professional. i'm a professional we've collaborated on those things so i know that if something were to happen he's right here with me and we wouldn't have a wait time. officer hugley and officer howell said protecting students is their number one priority but they use this opportunity to make those friendships too. hugley- i try to not be their mom or dad but be a role model for them and be respectful and it just feels like your doing a good work. look live tag: both hugley and howell are at their schools anytime they're in session to protect students and staff. in sheffield bt waay31. the officers are paid $15 an hour. that cost is split between the school system