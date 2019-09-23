Speech to Text for Decatur police want help for homeless man who climbed on homeowner's roof

from across north alabama. new information. decatur police are helping a man they initially thought was a burglar. police say the man climbed on a roof of a home on strat-ford place saturday morning. he stayed there for six hours while they tried to get him to come down. waay-31s alexis scott has reaction from neighbors, and how police are helping the man. "it makes me wonder, what he was trying to gain, what sort of demonstration he was trying to make with that type of behavior" people on stratford place in decatur are a little on edge this monday ... two days after a bizarre situation unfolded in their neighborhood. "surprised than anything. i had not ever heard of anything like that before. it's an unusual demonstration to my way of thinking" decatur police told me saturday morning a homeowner told them someone was in her backyard. as soon as first repsponders showed up, they say he climbed on the roof. neighbors and police say the man was dancing and yelling for about 6 hours while officers tried to talk him down. "they weren't being overly forceful. they tried to do it in a proper manner," police say the man ended up falling off the roof, but was able to be escorted off the property. they told me he was under the influence of an unknown drug and is now in a disclosed facility getting care. police say the man is homeless.... when he's released from his current facility, they want to find him a place to stay where he can be supervised. neighbors want to see him get the care he needs. "it's a very difficult situation to deal with and no good answer," decatur police told me the man will not face any charges at this time, and is being looked after for now. they are looking into transitional homeless facilities in the city for when he is released. reporting in decatur, alexis scott waay-31 news. we reached out to the homeowner. she didn't want to go on camera. we reached out to the homeowner. she didn't