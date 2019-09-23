Speech to Text for DeKalb County residents concerned drought could spark more fires

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a 400-acre wildfire in deckalb county is under control this afternoon... but the danger is far from over. thank you for joining us, i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. the latest drought monitor shows portions of sand mountain in a moderate drought - other areas are abnormally dry. waay31s sierra phillips shows us what crews have been battling for days. brown- "if the wind is blowing the right direction we can smell the smoke." megan brown lives in mentone, a few miles away from where fire departments have been battling a wildfire since thursday. brown- "if it was to get super bad it could impact our house." north lookout mountain fire chief joseph lee is one of the volunteer fire fighters working around the clock to make sure that doesn't happen. lee- "its been strenuous on us, up all hours of the night trying to work and fight the wildfires." chief lee doesn't know just yet how the nearly 400-acre fire started, but he does know how it spread so fast. lee- "in a drought, the dryness goes so far into the ground it makes it that much harder to put out." while the fire raged on, fire crews were stationed outside three nearby homes, making sure the properties were safe. even though the fire is out, its not time to take a deep breath yet....lee says its possible the fire could start again. that's why the department is doing daily checks and the community is on edge. brown- "it makes me nervous " ll- "right now there might not be an official burn ban but the fire chief here at north lookout mountain is encouraging everyone to please curb their burning. reporting in dekalb co sierra phillips waay31 news. " de soto rescue has been out with the volunteer fire department on the ready if someone is injured, or needs water. no one has been injured so far. dekalb county is certainly not the only place where drought is causing fire troubles. last night -- it took fire fighters 4 hours to put out a wildfire in new market. 9 different fire stations were called to the scene of the 4 acre fire. fire officials haven't yet pinned down what caused it -- but they believe it may have started when a train car caught on fire several days ago. alabama had at least 80 fires between friday and sunday! that burned down almost 600 acres of land! more than 300 fires started up in the last month. alabama is under a strict burn restriction -- because of drought conditions expanding across the state. almost 2- million people are living in abnormally dry areas ... especially here in north alabama. just a spark could be all it takes to start a massive wildfire. fire fighters say we all need to take extra precautions during this dry spell. waay