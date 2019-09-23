Speech to Text for DeKalb volunteer firefighter missed only one call - but for a very good reason

coming days. we often refer to someone going "beyond the call of duty" as a person who performs some type of extraordinary act of service. tonight -- waay 31 anchor pat simon found someone just like that in dekalb county. he's this month's hometown hero. being a volunteer firefighter in the small town of crossville has it's challenges - someone has to be on call - and they're not getting paid. but if you stick with it eric rolph - crossville firefighter "you just learn it and learn itand before you know it, you can't do without it." ... it sure is rewarding. eric rolph - crossville firefighter. "i'd say it's a calling, but something i enjoy doing. it's enjoyable." eric rolph has enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter since he was 14 - in lancaster county, pennsylvania. eric rolph - crossville firefighter. "it's something that you do that some people would never do but you do it because you're trained to do it." he used that training in the us navy as a first responder, where he hearned an important lesson. eric rolph - crossville firefighter. "you rely on each other because they could save your life tonight. you could save his life tomorrow. you've got to rely on each other. you have to have trust." john wahl - crossville firefighter "it makes be proud to call him a firefighter.." fellow firefighter john wahl says eric's commitment ... inspires those around him john wahl - crossville firefighter "i know he'll do whatever it takes to keep me safe and keep other people safe." nats and that starts with readines. john credits eric's daily dedication to making sure everything at the fire station - is good to go. john wahl - crossville firefighter "he's prepared for everything." during our interview ... i noticed eric's locker ... was the only one that was empty, and i thought, where's his gear? eric rolph - crossville firefighter "it's in my truck." yep ... his protective gear is aways here ... nats ... so he can rush to scenes like this fire at a pellet company earlier this year. it was a brush fire that could have gotten out of control had it not been for eric's quick response. call it his passion to never miss a chance to save a life. never ... john wahl - crossville firefighter "just seems like he's the go to guy here. he is. anytime we have a call, i know eric will be there." pat simon - standup "in fact ,,, john recalls ... eric had a perfect record of making every single call ... except for one of them .. that's when he was called ... to another emergency." eric rolph - crossville firefighter "when my grandaughter was born." the birth of eliza. eric had to rush down to florida right after she was born. eric rolph - crossville firefighter. "when i went down the first time, she was just an infant and now i have seen the pictures, he smiles, and now i've got to get back down there." clearly ... he has new perspective. and given the recent loss of fellow crossville firefighter kole richards ... a man eric believes is more deserving of recognition for service than he. eric rolph - crossville firefighter "everything has a purpose." even for someone who goes "beyond the call of duty" ... eric also believes it's okay to let go from time to time. "i don't feel like i have to make every call, but if i'm home in the area, it's just instinctive. you drop everything and go." in dekalb county ... pat simon ...waay 31 news. as this month's hometown hero -- eric rolph received a 100-dollar kroger certificate. if you know someone who goes "beyond the call of duty" -- yo can nominate them. just visit our website at waay-tv - dot - com and click on the "hometown