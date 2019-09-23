Speech to Text for Helping People Through Art

there is a unique program underway in jackson county aimed at helping those recovering from drug addiction and their children as well. and pat - you spoke to the person who started it all. i did. sonya clemons - a.k.a. "the art lady" started the :pictures of hope" program three years ago. every friday night - students of all ages meet to literally brush away some pretty deep scars - that are left by the harmful affects of drug abuse. sonya says this community really needed this art class - to help those in recovery and their children. in jackson county we don't have a lot of creative opportunities. that is changing. but i noticed maybe in the recovery community, it could be an asset." so how well is it working ... and what compelled "the art lady" to start up this class in the first. it's very personal to her. watch my story tonight on waay 31