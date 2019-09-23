Speech to Text for What Community Members Want In Superintendent.

happening today-- madison county schools will begin interviewing five candidates for the superintendent position... school officials say they will be doing individual interviews. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what criteria the board of education could be using to make their selection. casey? pat...marie... this is a survey the madison county board of education did... to see what parents, teachers, students, and community members want to see in the next superintendent. this packet is 21 pages long... and highlights that safety and communication are among the most important topics to stakeholders. a total of 644 people took the survey this month... and they ranked the importance of superintendent experience in several topics... the number one most important topic was communicating effectively... and the second was insuring safety and discipline. a majority of survey respondents also said they would like the superintendent to have a master's degree. in regards to experience.... surveyors said they want the superintendent to have successful background as a school or system administrator...or as a classroom teacher. the most important ranked key issue to the surveyors was ensuring student and staff safety.... and the second ranked issue was recruiting and retaining talented employees. the district said this could be some of the criteria being used to select the next superintendent... the first interview for the position begins today at 5 p-m... and interviews will continue through next week. live in madison county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.