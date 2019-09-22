Speech to Text for Carson's Late Forecast 9/22

during the call. storm force 31's meteorologist chris smith is here with a look at the forecast. the first week of fall will still feel like summer. our only rain chance in the next seven days will be monday as a cold front brings scattered showers and storms to the region during the afternoon hours. some heavy rainfall and frequent lightning is possible with any stronger storms. severe weather is not expected tomorrow afternoon. while any rain we receive tomorrow will be incredibly beneficial, not everyone will get lucky enough to see rain nor will the rain we receive tomorrow be enough to ease drought and wildfire concerns across north alabama. monday afternoon is our only rain chance for the next seven days, meaning our drought and wildfire concerns will persist and likely worsen before it gets better. please be sure to use extreme caution with campfires and bonfires and do not burn brush or other excess debris until further notice. the heat will also stick around even though the official start of fall is monday. temperatures drop for one day into the upper 80s on tuesday behind the cold front