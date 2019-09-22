Clear

Pearson shines in UNA vs JSU battle at Burgess-Snow

UNA falls to JSU, Austin grad is the star.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 11:11 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:11 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events