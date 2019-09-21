Speech to Text for A Block Sep. 19

we start with breaking news out of the state capitol. governor kay ivey is now battling lung cancer. the governor released a statement just hours ago -- saying she got her diagnosis within the past few weeks during a routine exam. her doctor discovered an unusual and in her words "tiny" spot on her lung -- which turned out to be malignent. despite the grim news -- governor ivey says she feels blessed to have discovered it when she did. just as so many others who have been affected by cancer, i am confident of god's plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early. governor ivey says tomorrow morning -- she will travel to the universiry of alabama in birmingham to start a series of radiation treatments. she says her team has assured her the treatment has a "very high rate of success" and will have "minimal impact" on her schedule. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. state leaders are voicing their support for the governor in the wake of her diagnosis. liutenant govenor will ainsworth released a statement in the last hour. he wrote: throughout her career, kay ivey has proven herself to be a strong and determined woman who will confront any obstacle placed in her path. the courage and tenacity she has shown in the past will serve her well in the challenge that lies ahead. waay 31's will robinson smith had a chance to talk with our politcal analysts about what this might mean for governor kay ivey and her ability to perform duties in office. i spoke with waymon burke in the last 30 minutes. he said there is precident in alabama for a governor having cancer. he doesn't think the lt. gov. will need to take a more active role. i think that's highly unlikely. governor lurleen wallace of course had cancer and it was discovered late, as i recall, back in the late 1960s. and she did not miss any time as governor. he added that because they made the diagnosis early, that's another indication that ivey will be able to continue on in her full duties. dan? najahe? waay 31 is working to learn more on governor ivey's diagnosis - her medical history - and the treatment challenges ahead for her. we'll keep you update on air and online as soon we we get that information. new information. we're learning more about the man who was shot by a deputy at the jackson county courthouse. investigators tell us - 72- year-old fred swearengin had 4 loaded magazines with him. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the courthouse with reaction from swearengin's neighbors. sierra? right now it's business as usual but everyone tells new details. we now know the identity of a man who died in a fatal fire in geraldine last night. dekalb county coroner - tom wilson - tells us - 66-year-old charles bolding was killed. geraldine is located 5 miles north of crossville. the call came in at 11 o'clock wednesday night. several first responder agencies rushed to the fire at highway 75 and county road 28. bolding lived at the home -- and passed away in the fire. drought is expanding across alabama. take a look at this. on the left -- you can see the new drought monitor released today. on the right is what it was a week ago. you can see abnormally dry conditions - the yellow shade - have spread throughout much of north alabama. moderate crought - the tan shade - expanded in the sand mountain area. waay 31 chief meteorologist kate mckenna is in the stormtracker weather center with more on the dry conditions -- and when farmer's might get some relief. new information. the entire state is mourning the loss of tuscaloosa police officer - dornell cousette - after he was shot and killed monday. it comes at the same time as huntsville police are working to recruit new officers. waay 31's sydney martin talked with the department's recruitment team about the dangers of becoming an officer. officer karl kissich, recruiter , "we be very honest if you're interested in becoming a police officer -- waay 31 has a link to the application on our website -- waay tv dot com. huntsville police aren't the only ones dealing with recruitment challenges... law enforcement agencies across the state are dealing with shortages on their force. in tuscaloosa -- the police department says on any given day it could be short 24 police officers! on top of that -- the shelby county sheriff's office says finding qualified people makes it even harder - and that 9 out of 10 applicants don't make it through the screening process. sad news out of morgan county. a deputy dog has ended his watch after passing away. today - the morgan county sheriff's office announced the passing of k-9 deputy "knox." knox passed away unexpectedly -- but peacefully in his sleep. he had served and protected since the fall of 2014 -- and was named after former morgan county sheriff knox mcrae. an animal hospital is honoring fallen deputy k9s in dekalb county. this is a wall of honor put up at the dekalb county animal hospital. six service and therapy canines are currently being spotlighted on the wall. happening now... construction at a deadly intersection in madison county is finally being completed today. road work began back in july at at the intersection of u-s 72 and dug hill road. this morning - crews went out to wrap up the 350-thousand dollar project. the department of transportation says construction workers were striping dug hill road - and putting in curbs to make sure drivers are turning the right way. officials say from now on - you cannot make left turns from dug hill road. instead you will need to turn right onto 72 and then make a u-turn. officials say this could reduce injuries and fatal crashes. officials say all lanes are now open. there are signs to help you navigate the area safely. traffic was at a standstill this morning on highway 72 after a wreck involving a box truck! both lanes were closed after the truck overturned. it took several hours to clear the road. fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital. right now -- we do not know his condition. happening now. tonight is the 19th annual women's economic development council, woman honoring women event. waay 31 is a proud sponsor. waay 31 anchor najahe sherman has spent the last few months getting to know this year's five honorees. she joins us live from the von braun center to tell us how this event is changing lives. najahe? gas prices are going up across the country -- and alabama is no different. see how much drivers are now paying at the pump compared to last week. and motorcyclists will hit the road to honor native americans. learn more about the trail of tears memorial ride -- and how it will impact roads in north alabama.