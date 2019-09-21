Speech to Text for A block sep. 5

we begin with breaking news. it's our first look at the teenager accused of killing his family. this is video of mason sisk, in the last two hours. he's walking out of juvenile court in limestone county. thanks for joining us. i'm najahe sherman and i'm dan shaffer. let's get straight to waay31's breken terry who staked out the courthouse this afternoon. breken? i was actually right here when i saw jailers bringing mason sisk out. we've known all week he would likely have a hearing within 72-hours of his arrest. but everyone was being tight lipped on when that would be because he's a juvenille. as mason walked out in his gym shorts he pulled his hoodie down with his hands and feet shackled. he was surrounded by three guards who then led him to this limestone county deputy suv. officials won't confirm where sisk is being held but we know juvenile offenders in limestone county are sent to the detention center in tuscumbia. we also don't know what was said during his hearing because the courts still recognize him as a juvenile and because of that all hearings, and court documents are sealed. we know if sisk is tried as an adult then all of his court records and hearings will be open to the media. but that is a process that could take months. the sheriff's office told me they aren't releasing much more on the case or details until the courts decide if he's going to be tried as an adult or jv. live in athens bt waay31. mason sisk appeared in court just hours after we learned details about funeral arrangements for his family. here's how the obituary described mason's dad, john sisk ... a father -- brother -- and son. mason's step-mother mary - described as a fifth-generation teacher who was kind, big- hearted, and lived for her husband and children. the children are described as briefly as their short lives. 6-year-old "kane" had just graduated kindergarten in may. they say he was fun loving and had a knack for learning about science. they called 4-year-old aurora grace -- known as "rorrie" -- a princess. they also described her as quick-witted and could outsmart her brothers. and baby colsen -- just 6 months old. friends described him as a happy baby who always smiled. in all - - - five obituaries. listed among the survivors is mason, who's accused of killing them all. with a hole now in their family -- the sisks are looking back at the lives they lost as they prepare to move forward. leading the march ahead is the family matriach and grandmother -- wanda sisk. waay 31 sat down with wanda -- who told us she now has to do one of the hardest things a parent could do... "i've got to burry my son, my daughter in law, and my grandbabies..." butt with "it's so hard to describe...it's just unbelievable." wanda also talked with us about how grateful she is for the community's support. we'll share her story with you in our 5 p-m newscast. as we mentioned - funeral arrangement have been announced. the family will be laid to rest this weekend. visitation will be at the "lindsay lane baptist church" this saturday morning from 9 to 11:45. the service is at noon. the burial is private - for family only. new information. trauma counselors have been at limestone county schools all week. but as waay 31's sydney martin learned, that kind of counseling isn't just for children. erica hochberger, trauma counselor, "i think healing is a lifelong process when you've got something that monumental that's happened. and you can go and have a very healthy and fulfilling life but a part of you is always going to take that with you." erica hochberger is a trauma counselor and she explained the loss of the sisk family will impact the community that knew them. hochberger explained everyone in the community can help each other in this time...and if you think someone is struggling you should treat them with kindness. erica hochberger, trauma counselor, "come in with a kind attitude and try to help not just being curious about oh what's going on..." trauma counseling isn't just for kids she told us any type of tragedy can have a major impact for people of all ages. "a trauma can really be anything that is really scary or really dangerous. that kind of upsets their view of the world and how it works and their feelings of safety and everything is going to be okay." she told me trauma counseling is giving anyone who's struggling from an event, the tools to handle the trauma successfully in the future. "through any kind if trauma you're more vulnerable in the future than and so it's really important to have those skills of what in your environment might be dangerous and ways to be assertive and where to get help if you need it." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. you can count on waay 31 to follow this story closely and provide you with the latest information as we get it. for the latest updates on this investigation -- be sure to visit our website... and download our waay 31 news app. more breaking news! the waay 31 i-team has learned a limestone county district judge is under investigation. our crew has spent all day looking into judge doug patterson. in the last half hour, the "alabama administrative office of courts" did confirm an investigation is underway. but neither that agency, nor any others we've contacted, will tell us what it's about. we now know the first court appearance for the limestone counrt sheriff facing theft and ethics charges! sheriff mike blakely has an arraginment hearing set for september 26th. he's facing a 13 count indictment - but is still serving as the sheriff. most of the charges are felonies. blakely is accused of illegally acquiring at least 84-thousand dollars -- but the total could be higher. it will be a little bit longer before we find out the fate of former morgan county sheriff ana franklin. her sentencing hearing -- which was scheduled for today -- was continued. this is now the second time it has been pushed back. court documents show it was postponed so the defense could have more time to fully prepare for the hearing. the hearing has been rescheduled for october 17th. new information. today the west morgan east lawrence water and sewer authority approved a $30 million dollar contract to help build a new water treatment system. the contract will allow a florence construction company to put together the new reverse osmosis water treatment process. its still pending final approval from the alabama department of environmental management. the new system is being paid for by the 3-m water contamination lawsuit settlement. construction should start in october or november and is expected to be finished by 2021. the fort payne police department is addressing rumors of a gun being at a high school rally. today - police posted a statement on facebook saying they are looking into the situation. the rumor claims someone brought a weapon to last week's prep rally at fort payne high school. police say no official complaint or report was made by the school - and there's been no evidence that it was a credible threat. but the department is still taking precautions... extra officers will be at the school until further notice. one person is recovering after being hit by a car this morning near bob jones high school. it happened just before 10. madison police told us the person wasn't a student -- and only suffered minor injuries. new details. waay 31 was on the scene as a caver was led to safety in morgan county. he and his friend are safe this afternoon ... after a rescue that involved multiple agencies and lasted all morning. waay 31's ashley carter is live at the brindlee mountain fire department with details on what happened. ashley? dan najahe, the search to locate the last missing person lasted about three hours....besides being covered in dirt i'm told he is going to be just fine. tommy macpherson,brin dlee mountain fire dept. "he was just a little cold and confused, glad to see us." tommy macpherson with the brindlee mountain fire department describes the young man's expression when he saw rescuers ... five hours after getting lost in a cave. macpherson said about 35 rescuers went into the cave twice before they could locate him. a woman had been found earlier in the day he says even though the cave is closed... people still go inside. tommy macpherson, brindlee mtn fire dept: "it's one of of them things." i spoke off camera with the person who notified authorities his friends went missing ... he told me he'd been inside the cave before...but his two friends hadn't. he wouldn't tell me how they became separated, but he's relieved they're ok. macpherson says if you're curious about caves, do things safely. tommy macpherson: "it's just a freak year for us that we've had a lot of cave rescues this year with several fatalities." now even though the three of them were trespassing they wont be charged more money is going towards reading initiatives at alabama schools. more than $90-thousand dollars will go to school reading programs across the state. here's a list of the schools awarded in our area. in total 14 local schools were given nearly 30-thousand dollars. all getting one or three- thousand dollars. the money will be used to help students learn to read. it will also prepare them for the high school equivalency exam -- or learn english. the huntsville high school band is honoring the apollo 11 moon landing. the band will perform a special apollo tribute called -- "one giant leap." the performance will be at the pregame show for the huntsville versus grissom football game on friday. the show is scheduled to kick-off at 6-40 p-m. a drum major for the band told waay 31 this show stands out because it links huntsville's history to music in a way the band has never done before. bike riding just got a lot safer in the decatur community! pilot club of decatur donated helmets to decatur police this morning. in a post on twitter -- police say they'll take the donated helmets and distribute them to children in the area in order to promote bike safety.