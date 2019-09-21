Speech to Text for Aug. 29 A block

my fellow alabamians... i offer my heartfelt apologies for my participation in something 52 years ago... we begin with breaking news... governor kay ivey has apologized for her role in a skit involving black face during her time at auburn university in the 60's! thanks for joining us tonight.... i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. this story surfaced in february after the university's student newspaper uncovered photos of past students in blackface. this photo appears on the yearbook page for governor ivey's sorority. she is not in this photo - but she is listed as a member. now - we have a recording of ivey with her then-fiance -- ben la-ravia -- speaking with the student radio station. he recalls ivey and her soroity sisters participating in the skit... as i look at my fiancee across the room i can see her that night. she had some blue coveralls and had put black paint over her face and tehy were acting out this skit .... it did require a lot of phycial talent -- like crawling on the ground looking for cigar butts -- the audience got a big reaction out of that. 52 years later -- governor kay ivey says "that is not who i am today." in a statement -- she says i still don't recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface i will not deny what is the obvious." the governor also released a video statement -- saying while she regrets her role back then -- alabama is now a much different place. i will do all i can going forward to help show the nation that the alabama today is a far cry from the 1960s. i called governor kay ivey's deputy press secretary and requested a phone interview to answer additional questions we have. her press secretary, gina maiola told me she would not do a phone interview but would answer my questions by email. she said in response that governor kay ivey "does not recall the incident or anything like it and because she loves everyone in this state she felt it was important that she take complete ownership of her participation in what she describes as very regrettable. she goes on to say... anyone who knows kay ivey knows she is the most willing public servant to step up at a time when alabama needs leadership. she has demonstrated that not only since day one of being governor but also in her years of service. she did not however, respond to my questions regarding how this might effect future business prospects for our state, how she will respond to requests to step down from her position, or what she has done thoughout her tenure to imporove race relations in the state of alabama. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --reaching out to community leaders --across the tennessee valley and state --rep. mike ball --haven't seen evidence she's harboring racist attitudes today "it's horrible that it was accepted back then and i'm glad we've gotten to the point where it's not, but forgiveness and grace and redemption, what about that? that's important too. that's more important than finger pointing all the time." the waay 31 political analysts are weighing in on this scandal... a short time ago, conservative dale jackson told us governor ivey needs to go. democrat dexter strong said she can make this up to the people. dale jackson/waay 31 political analyst "you can't pretend you don't remember something like this and then say you're going to do better. i just don't buy it and if she doesn't actually remember it she needs to go too, because she's loosing her mind." dexter strong/waay 31 political analyst "if she really wants to atone for what she did she should take seriously the conditions of marginalized groups and put forth a policy agenda that says, 'i no longer am that person.'" right around the same time this surfaced -- you may recall virginia's governor was in a similar situation. democratic ralph northam was under fire after a picture from his 1984 college yearbook showed a man in blackface and a man in a klu klux klan robe! governor northam has denied he was either person in these photos. he has refused to step down from office. waay 31 is reaching out to several elected officials and community leaders. as we get their responses we'll bring them to you on air and online. you can find everything we've learned so far online at waay t-v dot com. this story is listed as breaking news at the top of the page. this afternoon we're getting our first look at damage left behind by that storm in the u-s virgin islands. you can see trees were knocked down along roadways by the strong winds. power crews are now focusing on returning electricty to the island! we're bringing you team coverage as this storm inches closer to the u-s. will robinson-smith is at the breaking news desk. but first -- waay 31 chief meteorologist kate mckenna joins us from the storm tracker weather center with what the u-s can expect from this storm. puerto rico avoided a direct hit this time - but they know hurricane season is far from over. federal emergency management agencies and local municipalities were prepared for the storm. the governor said quote "thank god we were not affected." this was the first test for the island since hurricane maria hit in 2017... more than 3,000 people died -- and the island is still recovering from its impact. will robinson smith now joins us from the breaking news center. he's been following the latest updates on the storm as they come in. will what's the newest information you can tell us? --within past 35 minutes --president trump --cancels poland trip --as hurricane dorian approaches florida, --will send vice president pence in his place --said it's important for president to stay in the us --highest priority is safety of people in path of hurricane dorian storm preparation is in full swing across the entire state of florida. here's a look at the shelves of a walmart in port orange... most of them are already cleared! stores are having trouble keeping bread -- water -- food -- and toiletries in stock as people stockpile several days worth of supplies. people are also storm prepping at the pump... in port st. lucie -- lines for gas this morning were so long at one gas station workers had to direct traffic. parts of the parking lot were blocked off so nobody cut in line! hurricane dorian prep isn't just clogging up roads - it's also causing travel issues on the ocean and in the air. airlines are watching the storm closely - and are worried about how it's going to impact their travel schedules. 9 airlines are now offering travel waivers for passengers who might be impacted by the storm. so far all of the flight cancellations are in puerto rico and the u-s virgin islands. cruise ships are also changing course... 12 ships have changed their itineraries to get around the storm -- impacting tens of thousands of vacationers. even nasa is taking notice! the kennedy space center at cape canaveral is preparing for the worst. here's video of nasa moving the mobile launcher off its pad and into a safe building. that launch pad will help propel the "space launch system" being developed at the marshall space flight center into space for the artemis program. nasa is also expected to keep the kennedy space center visitor complex closed sunday and monday. north alabama is getting ready to lend a hand to communities that will brave the storm. the "dectaur chuch of christ" i already accepting donations to help people in the aftermath of hurricane dorian. coming up in our five p-m newscast -- we talk to those collecting donations about their plans -- and what you can do to help. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 35 minutes --president trump --held signing ceremony --for u.s. space command --colorado springs at peterson afb --permanent home not announced --huntsvile still in running --https: -- mayor battle statement -- 20 minutes ago "blue origin, ula and aerojet rocketdyne are producing rockets in the rocket city to ensure america has unfettered access in space. with the intelligence, space, defense and production capabilities already here, it will be far more cost-effective and efficient for redstone to lead the u.s. space command. it is the smart choice. it is the right choice. this afternoon we've confirmed huntsville's largest housing authority property could soon close. a school board member tells waay 31 ... they were told yesterday the governors drive property will be shut down. we sent waay31s sierra phillips to get information from the city about when it will happen ... and what the plan is for current residents. right now- rumors are circling here at butler terrace of a possible shutdown. while most people i talked to have heard about the possibility, they aren't sure what's next. i spent the day trying to find that out. anderson- "it would be devastating" in the last month, jack anderson says he picked up a maintenance job at butler terrace. he says he's concerned about the possible closure. anderson-"i hope they would hold on to some of the employees that are working here." sail mitchell says the public housing development is dangerous, and shutting it down could be a good thing. mitchell- "it ain't fun for the kids...the kids can't play in peace." huntsville city school board member michelle watkins told me the board was informed of the closure ... during a hearing with a federal judge on the district's desegregation measures. a closure would impact the district because more than 300- residents, and their children, would have to relocate. students who live here, could end up in different zones. i tried to get answers from the huntsville housing authority, and the mayor's office. when i stopped by the housing authority office near butler terrace ... a youth service representative told me butler terrace is not closing and directed me to their press representative. i've left a message with that representative, but haven't heard back. i then reached out to city spokesperson kelly schrimsher ... who directed me back to the housing authority. she did tell me the authority has applied for a grant that would give them money to rebuild some public housing. i asked mitchell where his family would go if butler terrace closed down. mitchell- "i don't know.....i don't know..." in huntsville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.. the housing authority is already in the process of shutting down sparkman homes. more than 100 families with school aged children live there... and have been given vouchers to find other places to live. coming up -- waay 31 is getting ready for the countdown to college football kickoff for alabama teams this weekend! 