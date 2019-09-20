Speech to Text for Week 5 Friday Night Football Pt2

welcome back to the friday night football show. week 5. we'll start this block in huntsville on alabama a&m's campus. over to louis crews stadium where normally the alabama a&m bulldogs play... but tonight it was decatur taking on lee. decatur quarterback grayson vermeire starts the scoring off with a keeper at the goalline. red raiders up 7 nothing early. this offense started to get things going late in the first quarter, here it's a handoff to the running back, keandre williams who barrels his way through a couple generals and falls into the endzone! second quarter now, the decatur air attack starts clicking. check this pass out to reed harbin, as the pass threads the needle between lee defenders and harbin does the rest going 25 yards to the house. decatur gets their first win of the season and beat lee 40- 12. now we go to sparkman home of the senators as they take on the huntsville panthers. and late in the second quarterback #2 nicholas sawyer throws to #11 distan findley for an incomplete pass but thanks to pass interference from the panthers, the senators gain yards and on the very next play running back #28 tavion rupert shows his speed as he passes all panthers to score the first touchdown for the senators and tie the game 7-7 on the senators next possession, once again the panthers help the senators gain more yards with an offsides penalty and once again sawyer hands the ball to rupert and displays magic as he escapes 5 panther defenders for the lead 14-7 with the last seconds the panthers on the goal line tries to comeback in the game they are stopped by the senators goalie defense and the first half ends with the score 17-7. sparkman takes this one 38-21 shot sheet -hand shake before game - clements looking to stay undefeated -clements quarterback braden tucker hands it off jairrice pryor and he finds the open spots and he's gone. you can't stop him now. 75 yard touchdown for the senior 6-0 colts. -going for two hayden graves gets the snap and takes it into the end zone - clements up 8-0. -colts punting and the wildcats just can't get a grip of it! it's fumbled and picked up by clements riley gosser! but the colts go into halftime down 18-8. -in the third quarter, jackson billings with the quarterback keeper takes it through the middle and gets passed a lot of colts and gets into the end zone to get westminster back on top 25- 22. final in clements.. 59- 34!!! lauren cavasinni is in clements after that exciting game.... big win on the road for the wildcats.. they ruin clements undefeated record. brooks lions trying to add more ins to the record, the brooks lions are up 15 to 7 over the rogers pirates in the second quarter. rogers ball- qb jacob wallace hands it off to logan evans. he takes it down the field but the pirates can't do anything on this drive. now brooks turn- carson daniel drops back making a pass to cameron doerflinger. he picks it out of the air but rogers jacob wallace is there to take him to the ground. same drive- carson daniel hands it off to camryn beckwith and he goes to the side and runs it to the endzone for a touchdown. brooks wins big again final 43-7 the lexington bears hosting the lauderdale county tigers in this hometown match up. first quarter- bears qb lee martin drops back and throws a pass to joanah hudson . he breaks a few tackles before getting tripped up. same drive- martin makes a throw to levi berryhill but he is slung to the ground by lauderdale county's daniel white. lauderdale county ball-qb michael brown finds luke mcintyre open and makes a pass to him. he barrels his way down the field until the bears defense stops him. lauderdale county wins this one 35 -3 -heading to rip swanner stadium where tanner hosts tharptown. we got there at the start of the second quarter and the rattlers lead 20-0. -tanner quarterback deshaun mcnabb hands it off to evan fuqua who powers through these wildcats players - he finds a hole and it's another touchdown for the rattlers - 26-0 after the missed extra point. -tharptown with the ball yovani gomez-perez flicks that one to colton simmons who's caught up by the rattlers nicholas gibson with the big tackle there. -rattlers snaps the ball low and mcnabb can't get his hands on it, but he recovers it quickly and runs it down the field and out of bounds and woah took out the fence there! tanner wins 39 to 3. coming up next on friday night football... more scores and highlights including .... the games from sand mountain. see ya in a few.