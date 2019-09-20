Speech to Text for Week 5 Friday night Football Pt 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

week 5. its the waay 31 friday night football show, i'm lynden blake and i'm so happy you are tuned in to see some north alabama football. our game of the week is between the jets and the falcons, not its no the nfl, its james clemens homecoming.. and florence is in their house. the two 7a schools facing off in madison... jc looking for third win, florence wanting that as well. homecoming for james clemens so the stars were out and about including jamil muhammad the former jet qb now georgia state player. jets are fast. so no surprise here connor cantrell finds chris hope. td first drive for j-c 7-0 lead. jets engines still fired up on second drive.. cantrell hands it to dylan blackburn. hes so fast man, 7 more on the board. 14-0 midway thru one. four star- dee beckwith shows off his arm finding jakobie hurley.... who will slide right in for falcon first down. same drive, this is why beckwith has multiple sec offers. look at him manuver down the field. another first down, no points. second quarter, j-c- ball. blackburn is like hey beckwith.. i got footwork too. how did he dodge those tackles. we don't know. what we do know is he'll get the ball again and put up 7 more. jets soaring.. final james clamens takes it 51-20 it was a brawl in the tiger den as austin black bears traveled to grissom at milton frank stadium. austin qb quincy crittendon handoff to tyhlen williams...duck and weave between defenders...56 yards for a touchdown...austin up 7-0.--- grissom trying to throw off austin's groove...amario n robinson coming in with the big sack.--- austin looking for more points...quincey crittendon launches it 37 yards to tre shackelford for another touch down. austin leads 14- 0. austin beats grissom 49-7. more games coming up after the break!