Speech to Text for Week Five High School Football Pt3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sand mountain football time!!! lets start with the defending 2 a state champs!! they're at asbury. first shot asbury cheerleaders the asbury rams entered the second half at their home field with a 40 point deficit against the fyffe red devils. despite ending the first half with no touchdowns, they came out in full force snagging a touchdown in the third quarter by number 7 austin bloodworth. the red devils responded with a carry for a touchdown by number 22 fyffe wins 47-6 to geraldine we go where new hope comes to down. first shot- geraldine takes the field! the geraldine bulldogs start off strong in the first half against the new hope indians with a touchdown after fighting their way to a short carry by number 16 anthony baldwin. then again in the first quart another touchdown off the carry..... ....and then another. finally the bulldogs close out the first half with a long run for a touchdown by number 38 kyle tackerson. the bulldogs closed out the half with a 35 point lead... to zipp!! they go on to win this one by a final score of 49-7. boaz qb carter lambert hands off to kadin bennefield who is brought down by pisgah kolton chadwick lambert tries to run the ball around the side but is stopped by pisgahs austin brunck and nate cornelison lambert pases it to alex hutchens but he cant quite get it and its incomplete pisgah gets the ball, parker law tosses to zack cornelison who gets brought down by boazs trey ritchie and quez kelly law hands off to nate cornelison who shakes off a tackle before being brought down by boazs quez kelly law hands off to nate cornelison who gets brought down by boazs lorenzo goss boaz takes down pisgah 38- 8. staying in the sand mountain... -sylvania comes out swinging tonight -plainview qb noah white tries to throw to cory blair but is picked off by sylvania keenan wilbanks who runs it in for a td. -plainview gets the ball back, white tries to run with it but is stopped in the backfield by a hoard of rams -white throws the ball to zeb ferguson who gets brought down by sylvania logan mccullough -white tries to hand off but gets brought down by sylvania gareth anderson -sylvania gets the ball, qb brody smith hands off to levi anderson who gets tackled by plainview saul mil - smith passes the ball to riley johnson who runs it in for another td sylvania shuts out plainview 27-0. big win. danville hawks vs randolph raiders right down the road .... randolph quarter back luke nail throws the ball ... cameron moore catches it...the raiders tackles him and he's down now hawks ball ...ethan sapp tries to make a run for it...but here comes the raiders to stop him. nail trying to start the offense!! he has the ball...he starts to run ... he'll get tackled. randolph goes on to win 35 -7