Speech to Text for Athens first responders hoping to add employees

new at ten -- the athens police and fire chiefs are asking the city council for additional funding. it's so they can hire more employees. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. the athens city clerk says more first responders are needed to properly protect the city. waay31's steven dilsizian went to athens where some are concerned about this problem. take standup: the athens city clerk tells me the police chief wants to hire 7 additional officers and the fire chief wants to add 3 firefighters. the problem is, those positions included in the proposed 2020 budget that could be approved soon. one woman i talked to says the safety of the city should be a priority. take sot: shannon gross - lives in athens "extremely important because my kids come first. if we don't have those first responders, we don't have anything" on thursday night, the athens police chief and fire chief both asked the city council for funding to hire more a total of 10 more first responders. the city clerk cites the mayor who estimated the 7 police officers would cost an extra $700 thousand dollars. i was not given an estimate on the cost of adding 3 additional firefighters. gross says she's in favor of the city funding the additional resources. take sot: shannon gross - lives in athens "my kids are more important to me than my own self so if the community can come together and make sure that happens, that'd be a great thing" the city clerk says one of the problems they are having is retaining officers... a problem facing cities all across the state of alabama. the city council wants a public safety plan created to look into the need for more officers. in athens -- steven dilsizian -- waay31 news. waay31 reached out to both the athens police chief and fire chief. both