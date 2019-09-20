Speech to Text for Alabama A&M Closes Pools To Swimmer

everyone safe. news this evening.... swim teams in madison county are left high and dry ... after they were booted from their pool without notice. waay 31's ashley carter is at buckhorn high school now ... where the students and coach are heartbroken. ashley, what's next for them? the swim team here at buckhorn says the elmore swimming pool at alabama a&m was their home for the last ten years. they told me they competed in a meet there tuesday...and about 24 hours later were told the pool was being drained for good. ashleigh ryan, buckhorn swim team: "it scared me honestly" ashleigh ryan says she's also sad, and in shock after finding out the pool she and her teammates used for practice and swim meets was closed without warning, in the middle of their season. head coach glenn carr says he and every other swim coach and athletic director in madison county schools received this email from alabama a&m saying the pool will be offline immediately after concerns were brought to them by parents. glenn carr, head coach buckhorn swimteam: "it's just been a sad week for a bunch of swimmers who are asking me what are we going to do what are we going to do where are we going have you got us a place yet. carr says he's been scrambling to find another pool ... but he's already had to cancel four swim meets. glenn carr, head coach buckhorn swimteam: "indoor pools in madison county are scarce, i mean i can name them off there's five or six." carr says the sudden news, stings. glenn carr, head coach buckhorn swimteam: "it's like somebody booted me out of my home" ashleigh ryan, buckhorn swim team: "for some of us swim is an escape and it's what we dream, it's our passion. we don't have a passion if we don't have swim." but...the team has found a silver lining during this tough time faith blanshan, buckhorn swim team: "it's brought us closer together as a team, people i've talked too it's given us opportunities to look other places and figure out what's best for our team." glenn carr, head coach buckhorn swimteam: "we'll recover, we'll pop up somewhere and everything will be better." carr says even though he was extremely hurt by a&m's decision...him and his team are thankful for the 10 good years they spent there. he says he does have a few options the team can go to but those may include more of a drive time or morning practices. he's hopeful the team will be back before the madison county classic swim meet. reporting live in madison county.. alabama a&m sent us a statement, saying they've closed the pool and it won't impact their students, because they'll use the pool at the student health center. a&m did not answer questions about the high schools that used the elmore pool. .ashley carter waay 31 news