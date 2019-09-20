Speech to Text for James Clemens Looking To Stay Undefeated

disappearing. it's friday night football! and james clemens will be facing off against florence for their homecoming game. this will be a tough match tonight. waay 31's lauren cavassini goes over the challenges the jets will see as they face off the falcons. ll: james clemens had two tough opponents to start off the year in one of the best schools in georgia, grayson high school and clay-chalkville, but those games prepared the jets for region play and they're currently undefeated there. but now they have to face florence. wade waldrop/james clemens football head coach: "the culture on their team you can tell is just better. they look like they have better chemistry and their kids are playing really hard." plus florence has one of the most dynamic athletes in north alabama, four star recruit, dee beckwith. waldrop: "he's unbelievable. when he decides he wants to score it seems like it only takes him a couple plays to get into the end zone, so for us that's a major focus point for the week. manny sanders/junior wide receiver: "he's a big, physical guy. it's just we got to stay on our keys and make open field tackles because we got to work as a team. it's not going to be like one guy hitting him. we're going to all come to the ball and make the tackle for him." but the jets have some secret weapons of their own, like running back dylan blackburn and junior quarterback connor cantrell. waldrop: "he's been in the system since he was in 7th grade so in terms of understanding everything that's going on with the offense, he gets it. he is mentally as strong as any player i've ever coached especially in the passing game how to get from his first read to his fourth read. he can read the entire field. he understands what we're trying to do in the run game. he understands the flow of the game. it's like an extension of a coach out there." both james clemens and florence come into this game looking for their third wins of the season... waldrop: "it will be heated. our kids will be excited about playing and i know we're circled on theirs, on their schedule as well, as a team that their going to be region champs and get in the playoffs their going to have to play well to beat us, so it ought to be a good game. it ought to be a good match up. hopefully every body who comes gets to see two good teams playing and get their money's worth." reporting in madison, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports. make sure to tune in at waay 31 news at ten to find out the final score not only for this game, but all games across