Speech to Text for Shoals Man Will Serve 20 Years For Sodomy

for families to use renewable energy. a lauderdale county man took a plea deal for sodomizing a child. he will spend 20 years in prison. this man -- bruce mcclain -- pleaded guilty to one count of first degree sodomy. investigators say he abused an 11 year old girl. waay31's breken terry is live to explain why mcclain was offered this plea deal, breken? the lauderdale county district attorney told me the victim's family in this case approved the plea deal because it's a solid 20 year sentence -- meaning he cannot come up for parole and must serve the entire sentence. district attorney chris connolly told me if they didn't offered this plea deal, the 11 year old victim would have to face mcclain in court to testify against him. the child's family did not want to put her through that. mcclain was originally indicted on 11 counts of sodomy, sexual abuse, and enticing a child in february of last year. investigators told waay31 someone actually walked in and witnesses mcclain abusing the child and called police immediately back in 2017. he was arrested on the spot and has been behind bars ever since. as a part of this plea deal, when mcclain gets out of jail in 20 years, he will have to register as a sex offender. live in flo bt waay31.