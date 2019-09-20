Speech to Text for Men Charged With Receiving Stolen Property

online. tonight -- the madison county sheriff's office said the two men on your screen were found to have stolen property in their possession thank you for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sydney martin learned the suspects are facing charges for receiving stolen property that was found at a home in madison county. bruce neal, neighbor, "it's usually a pretty good area. there are not a lot of people but there are a lot more than there used to be." bruce neal told me he was shocked to learn his neighbor charles butler was arrested for receiving stolen property. the madison county sheriff' office said butler is accused of having a stolen lawnmower from mt. carmel elementary school at a home on neal drive. it's a story waay 31 told you about back in july. the sheriff's office said investigators also found an a- t-v that was reported stolen in january at the same home...both butler and another man, eric barbee, are charged with having the stolen a-t-v in their possession. neighbors tell me that's why they always keep a watch on their stuff so it doesn't go missing. bruce neal, neighbor, you can't leave anything out. you don't see anything in my yard." the madison county sheriff's office said investigators are looking at filling additional charges against both men. in madison county sm waay 31 news." butler is out of jail on bond tonight. barbee is still in the madison county jail. his bond was revoked because of a