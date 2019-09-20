Speech to Text for Survivors Support Governor Through Treatment

her normal schedule next week. thank you for joining us. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. cancer survivors say governor ivey's diagnosis is a reminder, the disease doesn't discriminate. waay 31's megan reyna is live with reaction from the survivor community. megan? this community is aware that cancer can affect anyone...including elected leaders. one survivor says regardless of how severe a diagnosis is... it will change you... but it'll also be a battle you won't feel alone in. mccormack says:"once you realize, you hear the words, you have cancer, that means something is growing inside of you that is not suppose to be growing there." at just 15-years-old mallory mccormack knew something was off. after two weeks of varying symptoms... she made an appointment with her doctor. mccormack says:"i was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia. it is the most prevalent type of childhood cancer." it wasn't an easy journey... but after three years... mccormack was cancer-free. she says it taught her more about her self than she could have ever imagined. when she heard of the governor's diagnosis... she says it's a reminder that cancer doesn't discriminate. mccormack says:"cancer is not a political thing, it doesn't matter what side of the aisle you are on, it can affect you." kaki morrow with the american cancer society is confident the governor will become a survivor. but until then... she says she has the support from this community. morrow says:"we're just hopeful because of early detection, because of breakthroughs they've made in treatments, that it'll be relatively smooth sailing." for mccormack.. sunday will mark 19 years since she won her battle. a reminder of the resilience and strength it takes to recover from cancer. mccormack says:"and i thinks she'll see that there are people of all walks of life that will join her and that will get to call her survivor and bring her into our community and that's a great thing to embrace." morrow hopes ivey will take this opportunity to partner with cancer organizations such as the american cancer society. live in huntsville, megan reyna waay 31