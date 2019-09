Speech to Text for Athens Homecoming Parade

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them." within the last hour -- the annual athens homecoming parade just went through town. people filled the streets to join the clebration -- including waay 31's steven dilsizian. he now joins us live from downtown athens with a look at today's special celebration. steven.