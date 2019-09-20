Speech to Text for Governor Kay to Begin Cancer Treatment

happening today -- governor kay ivey will check into a birmingham hospital to begin treatment for cancer. yesterday afternoon governor ivey announced she has been diagnosed with a treatable lung cancer. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with what we know so far about the governor's diagnosis. good morning pat and marie...we know governor ivey will be treated at the university of alabama at birmingham hospital. she will begin that treatment. ivey made a statement yesterday afternoon announcing her diagnosis. the statement reads in part quote, "because i always shoot straight with you, i want to share a recent challenge that has been placed in front of me. "within the past few weeks, during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual. additional tests confirmed that this was, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy. "the good news is i am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable. vo we talked to a local doctor about what a diagnosis like the one governor ivey got looks like. he told us catching the cancer early is key. early signs of cancer before it's caught early is could be: coughing up blood, a cough that doesn't go away or is unexplained, hoarseness, and shortness of breath again...governor ivey is set to begin her outpatient treatment today in birmingham. she said the treatment will have a low impact on her work and schedule as governor. reporting live in hsv, rr,