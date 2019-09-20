Clear
Trail Of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

knox mcrae. this weekend -- motorcycle riders will roll through alabama to remember the native americans who walked the trail of tears. the "trail of tears commemorative motorcycle ride" starts this morning in north carolina -- and will make its way through alabama with stops in bridgeport and here in huntsville. bikers will stop at "redstone harley davidson" around 10 a-m tomorrow as they head towards the journeys end in waterloo. during the trail of tears ride - traffic will be stopped in order to make way for the riders. law enforcement will shut down westbound i-565 entrance ramps through huntsville and madison county from 9 a-m to 10 a-m tomorrow. here's a look at the route the motorcyclists will be taking. as the bikers pass by
