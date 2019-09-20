Speech to Text for Hometown Hero

we often refer to someone going "beyond the call of duty" as a person who performs sometype of extraordinary act of service. pat you found someone like that in dekalb county. i did. here's crossville volunteer firefighter eric rolph he's this month's hometown hero. his fellow firefighter john wahl nominated him. being a volunteer firefighter in the small town of crossville has it's challenges - someone has to be on call - and they're not getting paid. but eric doesn't see it that way. it's not a job. it's a calling for him. you just learn it and learn itand before you know it, you can't do without it. butted with i'd say its a calling but something i enjoy doing. i enjoy it. here's the amazing fact about eric. he's been a volunteer firefighter since he was 14. here's another one ... he has never missed an emergency call ... except for one. we'll tell you about that and the rest of his story ... including a tribute to one of their own kole richards who recent died in an accident. hope you watch my story tonight on waay 31 news at 6. in the meantime ... people can nominate someone to be our next hometown hero. yes - it could an amazing teacher ... child ... community leader ... anyone who you think goes beyond the call of duty. go to our website ... and nominate them