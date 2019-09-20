Speech to Text for Vigil For Officer Cousette

this morning the city of tuscaloosa continues to grieve the loss of one of their own officers. hundreds came together at a candlelight vigil. officer dornellcousett e was killed in the line of duty on monday night. friends and family spoke at the vigil about how much of an impact he had on their lives and the community. it's hard for me to walk. i can't talk to my brother again. butted with not only i lost a co worker, i lost a friend. i'm going to miss dornell. look, i'm going to miss you at the vigil -- his cousin said she was touched by the people who came. she said it will help her family -- including the officer's youn daughters