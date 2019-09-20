Speech to Text for Governor Kay Ivey Cancer Diagnosis

governor kay ivey will begin treatment for cancer in birmingham today. this comes after she released a video yesterday afternoon announcing her diagnosis of lung cancer. waay31'srodneya ross is live now with what's next for the governor. rodneya. pat...marie...governor ivey said in her statement that the cancer was found early and is very treatable...and as you said she will begin her treatment today. governor ivey will be cared for at the university of alabama at birmingham hospital where she will have a series of specialized radiation treatments. she says her treatment will have a low impact on her schedule and won't prevent her from doing her job. she also shared her doctors say her treatment has a high success rate. governor ivey asked for prayers and support as she beings her outpatient treatment. one local doctor we talked to offered just that... i'm glad to hear that governor ivey got this situation caught early and of course we all hope and pray that she gets cured and i think she has a very high chance of that happening. again, the governor says this shouldn't have an impact on her schedule as governor. as we learn more information we'll be sure to pass it along to you. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news