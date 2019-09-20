Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we start with waay 31's rodneya ross.. governor kay ivey will begin outpatient treatment for lung cancer today. yesterday ivey announced a routine check up led to her diagnosis. she said the cancer was found early and is very treatable. she will undergo specialized radiation treatments at uab hospital in birmingham. governor ivey says this will have a low impact on her schedule and will not keep her from performing her duties as governor. pat... the lauderdale county district attorney's office may seek the death penalty against a woman charged with killing her ex-husband. the district attorney told waay31 they charged peggy hall with capital murder because she came into randall bobo's home with the intent to burglarize the place then ended up shooting him. we also learned their grandchildren were in the home and wittnessed the killing.. this morning a geraldine man is dead after a house fire. geraldine is in dekalb county. the coroner identified the victim as 66 year old charles bolding. authorities were called to the home on wednesday. investigators haven't told us if the fire was accidental or what exactly caused it. three people are charged with drug trafficking after police find nearly three-thousand ecstasy pills in a huntsville apartment. huntsville police told us officers observed a drug deal tuesday night before discovering the pills inside an apartment. officers also seized about 5- thousand dollars in the bust and a pistol that was on one of the suspects. you won't have to worry aboutusing up your phone data when enjoying baseball in north alabama.. that's because the rocket city trash pandas will be providing free stadium wifi! today -- the team announced an exclusive partnership with internet service provider "wow." the company will provide voice, data, and internet services in the new trash pandas stadium. the trash panda's season starts next