Speech to Text for Man dies in house fire, investigation underway

and then click on the news tab. new information tonight -- the dekalb county coroner tells waay 31 the body of a man has been released to rainsville funeral home. the coroner identified the victim as 66 year old charles bolding. the sheriff's office confirms bolding was a registered sex offender. waay31's steven dilsizian explains where the investigation stands. take standup: just outside this house you can see there is plenty of external damage, debris filling the front yard, and caution tape surrounding the house. now there aren't neighbors around this house but people in town say they've seen the man who lived here plenty of times before. take sot: matthew cole - lives in geraldine "everybody knows everyone so you're not a stranger... everyone knows whats going on" to matthew cole, geraldine is home. the small city in dekalb county lost a resident wednesday night after a fire broke out. the victim, charles bolding, was a man cole had seen walking almost 24 hours ago. take sot: matthew cole - lives in geraldine "kinda blew my mind to be honest with you, because i saw him walking around through the town and to hear about this morning, it kinda just shocked me" the dekalb county sheriff's office, geraldine police and fire crews, responded to a call at 11 pm wednesday. they say bolding died in the fire. the sheriff's office website shows bolding was recently updated on the sex offender registry on september 5th. the website also shows a first degree sodomy conviction, but i'm waiting on the sheriff's office to provide more information on that case. right now investigators have not told me whether or not this house fire was accidental or what exactly caused it. cole says the entire situation is a sad one. take sot: matthew cole - lives in geraldine "i kinda believe that god forgives us no matter what, so i didn't know him before that and i didn't know him anyway, but my only hope is he knew christ was his savior" in geraldine -- sd -- waay31 news. the coroner tells waay 31 fire investigators were back out to the house today. but as you heard -- the sheriff's office has not responded to whether or not they found