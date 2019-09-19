Speech to Text for National Championship trophy in Madison

the college football national championship trophy made a stop in madison this evening as part of the nation wide tour. look at this beauty, you bet down here in football country, fans will stop at a kroger to get a picture. the national championshp trophy makes 100 to 120 stops every year.. really turning up the heat during football season. on the weekends the trophy is at game day.. but dr. pepper likes to get the golden piece of art into grocery stores and other companies during the week. trophy manager ryan kas-meer- ski says his job is to keep the trophy safe, but lets fans get pretty close! ya just can't touch! "it's a lot of travel obviously with 100-120 stops, so we will end up its a huge responsibility, its gotta make it to the end, so we need to keep it clean, keep it in good shape, and still let the fans come out and take a picture and enjoy it's right next to them." the trophy will be in athens this saturay as georgia hosts notre dame... then its back on the road to the next town before the national championship in new oreleans this