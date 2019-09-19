Speech to Text for Drug Trafficking

new this evening -- take a look at this photo! that is nearly 3,000 pills of ecstasy! jazmon wright, demetrius tanksley and brittany armstead are accused of trafficking those pills into huntsville! police said they think the drugs were brought in from georgia. police arrested the suspects at an apartment complex on bonnell drive near sparkman drive. waay 31's sydney martin learned more about the drug bust. sgt. tony mcelyea, huntsville police "what we try to do. we try to take these drugs. get them in our possession instead of in the hands of those it could potentially harm." sergeant tony mcelyea is the commander of the madison morgan county drug task force. he told us his officers observed a drug deal happening on tuesday night..and they soon discovered about three thousand ecstasy pills inside a huntsville apartment...pills he said someone might mistake for candy. sgt. tony mcelyea, huntsville police"anytime you have anything that looks innocent you always worry about it getting into the wrong hands of somebody who may think it is something else. you always worry about it getting into the hands of a child that consumes it could potentially be life threatening." he explained they're not only dangerous for kids but also adults. sgt. tony mcelyea, huntsville police"it is a club drug. that's where it originated from club drug and so that's where the overheating comes in. people take the drug they start dancing, they get hot, they overheat and that's where the danger to their life and their health come to play." and he said they're normally made at home...so there is no way to know what's inside it. sgt. tony mcelyea, huntsville police "the problem with these drugs are just because you get one and everything is fine one time. the next time you get some. they may not be the same that are inside those pills. you never know what you're taking, and you never know if it's what in them could be potentially life threatening." "mcelyea told me the drugs were worth about 30 thousand dollars, and they're happy they won't ever get into anyone's hands. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." officers also seized about 5 thousand dollars in the bust and a pistol that was on one of the suspects. we