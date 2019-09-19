Speech to Text for Skilled To Work

in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith takes a look at a program that brings workers into the chemical plants. will? chemical companies like daikin have been operating along the tennessee river for decades. i spoke with students and faculty about how the "epic" program is inspiring the next generation of process technicians. working for a chemical processing plant isn't always what allie appleton had in mind for herself. she spent a year studying business administration at another school before she decided to switch directions. when you live where we live, you have plants up and down the river that you know make good money and that's what i wanted to do. so i figured this would be a good way to get my foot in the door and get plant experience. she and 10 other students are part of calhoun's excellence in process industrial controls or "epic" program. the program operates on the fame model, which means students spend part of the time in the classroom and the rest of the week at facilities like daikin. in places like indorama ventures and daikin. employees take liquids and gases and turn them into products, like the liners of fast food containers and insulation in electrical wires. the epic program started in 2006 and relaunched in 2018. that's because it nearly disappeared in the wake of the great recession. daikin's operational training supervisor kerri bracken says daikin jumped on board when they heard the program was coming back. for us, having that foundational, educational background was imperative for us going forward for the growth of the company. terry patterson is the coordinator for the advanced manufacturing programs at calhoun. he says in order to grow the program, they need to expand the number of partner companies. some of the companies do not need students each year. they may bring one student in every two years. so we want to make sure that we have enough companies there to support 20 students there full time. right now, there are 10 students sponsored by companies like daikin in decatur and basf in huntsville. they are working on finding new ways to reach younger students. we realize the importance of reaching students as far back as we can. we would love to do middle school activities as well as the high school activities. some students said they even switched career paths to join the epic program. the opportunities is endless. you have so many choices you can go into after you finish your degree. the epic program set me up with a job at ascend and i'm on the path to making more money than i was in accounting in the first place and i'm happier and closer to home. as for appleton, the second-year was named epic student of the year and says the experience has been far more interesting than just learning in a school setting. everyday you learn something new out here that you can take back to school with you. and it starts making so much more sense, as opposed to just reading something out of a textbook in a classroom. currently there are six companies involved in the epic program, including ones in huntsville and madison. calhoun says they've also started accepting application for next year's epic class. dan, najahe? thanks will. to learn more about epic program, head over to our website, waaytv.com and click on this story under the skilled to work tab.