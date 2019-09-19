Speech to Text for Man Dies After Early Morning Fire

we have new information about the victim of a deadly fire in geraldine. that's around 5 miles north of crossville. the dekalb county coroner says charles bolding died in a house fire wednesday night, on highway 75. the sheriff's office confirms bolding was a registered sex offender. waay 31's steven dilsizian joins us live at the scene with what he's learned about the investigation. guys the dekalb county sheriff's office responded to the fire around 11:00 last night, along with geraldine fire and police... both have offices here at the town hall. the dekalb county coroner tells me bolding was 66 years old. a quick search on the dekalb county sheriff's office website, shows bolding was updated on the sex offender registry back on offender september 5th. we know he has a first degree sodomy conviction ... i'm waiting on the sheriff's office to give me details about that case, and any new information about the fire. bolding didn't have neighbors, but people here in town tell me they would see him frequently. matthew cole - lives in geraldine "just seeing him walk through the town and now that he's gone... it's just kind of weird" i am continuing to dig for more information about the fire ... if it's suspicious, or an accident. i've tried contacting the geraldine fire department but they have yet to reply. reporting live in geraldine... sd... waay31 news.