Speech to Text for Active Shooter Response Plans Under Review

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. new at 6... waay 31 has learned a review will happen, after a deputy shot a man at the jackson county courthouse. tonight county leaders have told us they will review their active shooter response plans, in light of wednesday's shooting. waay31s sierra phillips is live at the courthouse with brand new information about the case. sierra? dan, today i learned the man accused of bringing the gun inside the courthouse is 72 year old fred swearengin. investigators tell me he also had four loaded magazines. when the courthouse reopened this morning, people came back to work shaken ... but determined to move forward. willis- "nervous...scare d...uneasy" michele willis sits in the same spot every day, inside the jackson county courthouse. it's the same spot she was sitting on wednesday morning, when she heard multiple gunshots. willis- "kind of felt helpless not knowing exactly what to do." her office is about a 30 second walk from the entrance to the courthouse. that's where police say fred swearengin walked in with a handgun and 4 loaded magazines, drew his weapon, and was shot by the deputy guard. investigators gave no update thursday on his condition, just that he's recovering at huntsville hospital. willis "very....very nerve-wracking." some people i talked to today told me carrying that many loaded magazines isn't uncommon in places were guns are allowed. --but they also told me the fact that they were carried into the courthouse makes them uneasy. willis- "it is concerning...like was there an agenda? do i know that? i don't i do not know why." willis told me she came back to work early today, to catch up on some work as personnel director of the county commission. but as she sat down in her desk she couldn't help but remember how close she was to gunfire. willis- "just hoping nothing ever happens again....but never knowing....its real eye opening." jackson county officials are offering counseling to courthouse employees. and i've been told a meeting is in the works with every elected official in the county, to discuss their active shooter response. we don't know when that will happen. reporting live in jackson county sierra phillips waay31 news.