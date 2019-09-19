Speech to Text for Women Honoring Women Event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening right now -- tonight is the 19th annual women's economic development council, woman honoring women event. waay 31 is a proud sponsor. waay 31 anchor najahe sherman has spent the last few months getting to know this year's five honorees. she joins us live from the von braun center to tell us how this event is changing lives. najahe? and i'm najahe sherman ad lib about women honoring women event