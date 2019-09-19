Speech to Text for 09/19/19 Evening Weather

our break from the oppressive heat has arrived at last! temperatures in most locations stayed in the mid to upper 80s across north alabama today. highs will continue to hover in the 80s for friday and into the weekend with no rain chances. humidity values will also be low for the next several days. while that will keep us much more comfortable for the weekend, the lack of humidity will result in a continuing elevated fire risk through this weekend. a fire danger advisory continues for the entire stare of alabama until we receive substantial rainfall. if you have any camping plans this weekend, please be sure to use to extreme caution with campfires. also avoid controlled burning if possible until further notice. rain chances return to the forecast by early next week, but chances are still very low. there is some difference in data today regarding rain chances next week. some sources indicate widespread rainfall on monday and wednesday. other sources indicate little if any rainfall next week. isolated showers and storms are possible monday and wednesday, but there is still some uncertainty in how widespread