Speech to Text for Neighbors shocked by Jackson County Courthouse shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

information. new information. we're learning more about the man who was shot by a deputy at the jackson county courthouse. investigators tell us - 72- year-old fred swearengin had 4 loaded magazines with him. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the courthouse with reaction from swearengin's neighbors. sierra? right now it's business as usual but everyone tells