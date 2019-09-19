Speech to Text for Highway 72 Accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening right now -- traffic is at a standstill on highway 72 -- after a wreck! fire and police are on the scene. officials are turniing people around and say that both lanes are closed. waay 31 reporter sierra phillips is live on highway 72 waay 31 reporter sierra phillips is live on highway 72 with the latest information. sierra? thanks for joining us for news at midday .... lets get a check