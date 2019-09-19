Speech to Text for Jackson County Courthouse Update

good morning - i'm waay 31 news anchor pat simon. thanks for joining us at midday... we begin with breaking news out of jackson county... we now know the name of the man shot by a deputy at the jackson county courthouse yesterday. police say 72-yearo-old fred swearengin entered the courthouse yesterday with 4 fully loaded magazines in his pocket. according to the jackson county sheriffs office-- swearengin showed his gun and after exchanging words with deputies pulled his gun on a deputy. that's when he was shot. swearengin was airlifted to huntsville hospital and had surgery yesterday afternoon. right now we know the state bureau of investigations is looking into the shooting because it involved a deputy. that - deputy whose name hasn't been released, is on paid administrative leave until monday. swearengin is expected to face charges... the jackson county courthouse is now