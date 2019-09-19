Clear
Dan Tibbs Road work

Road closure due to bridge work.

air and online.. happening today-- a new bridge replacement project is beginning in madison county and it could impact your morning drive. it's all happening on dan tibbs road between indian creek road and research park boulevard. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what you need to know to drive safe this morning. casey? pat...marie... officials told me dan tibbs road is used by a lot of drivers... but during construction, this area will be closed... so you'll have to use a different route. the bridge goes over dry creek and is about a third of a mile west of research park boulevard. officials say the project will last for about six months... and there will be a detours you can take... one is driving from blake bottom road going north... or taking plummer road south. officials also told me the project is costing tax payers about one-point-four million dollars... it's an old bridge, just getting to the point where it needs to be changed out before it's not safe to travel anymore. we're glad we got to fund it and we look forward to getting this done as soon as possible. it will be an inconvenience but it will be a safer bridge to use when we get it done the project begins this morning at nine... and you may want to leave the house a little earlier than normal so you can avoid any backups or find what detour you'll use. live in madison county, casey albritton, waay
