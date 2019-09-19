Speech to Text for Oniline Bee Keeping Course

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you can now help save the bees -- and learn a new hobby at the same time all from the comfort of your own home. here's the buzz on that! the "alabama cooperative extension systems" is offering an online beekeeper course. there are three web sessions -- that are free and accessible to anyone with a computer! the first session starts on tuesday, october 15th, with the next two sessions the following tuesdays. each