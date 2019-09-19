Speech to Text for Community Comes Together To Mourn Fallen Officer

the plant. moving video out of tuscaloosa this morning.... bryant denny stadium turned blue... as the city units to honor fallen officer dornellcousette right now -- his police car is parked outside of the stadium on the walk of champions. people are leaving flowers, cards and letters to honor officer cousette and support his family. there is a big card propped up at the very front that reads "blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of god." his cruiser will be in front of the stadium until noon tomorrow. this morning we know the details of officer cousette's funeral. his celebration of life will be sunday at the martin campus of shelton state community college in tuscaloosa. it will begin at noon in the gymnasium. his burial will follow in unity cemetery in aliceville. his body will lie in state from 10 until 11:30 before the service. his pallbearers will be the tuscaloosa police honor guard. the honor guard from huntsville police and madison county sheriff's office will also be at the funeral. cousette worked in the department's juvenile division of the department. his fellow officers affectionately called him "q". they said he was a hard worker -- with a heart for young people and victims of child abuse. he helped people out in the community .a lot of people would call directly to the office asking for cousette other members of the department said they were close with each others families -- and the strength of cousette's daughters and fiancee is helping