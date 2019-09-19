Speech to Text for Road Work Starts Next Phase at Deadly Intersection .

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

online. the final stage of the u-s 72-dug hill road project is starting.... the roadwork will happen right at the intersection of u-s 72 and dug hill road. the construction began back in july at the deadly intersection and today road work is finally scheduled to be completed. waay 31's casey albritton is live on dug hill road with what you need to know. casey? take a look at this... officials say today left turns not be allowed in the 72-dug hill area this morning. and there will be signs and people to help show you where to go. the department of transportation says construction workers will be working in the median area to complete the final phase of the project. once everything is finished, the department says from now on you can't make a left turns from dug hill road... instead you will need to turn right onto 72 and then make a u-turn. this is called a restricted crossing u-turn. officials say the new u-turn could reduce injuries and fatal crashes. they say anyone turning left from 72 to dug hill road, will still be able to do so. the 350 thousand dollar project began back in july and today it's scheduled to be done. s officials say the construction will begin this morning at nine... u-tu lanes are already open and there are signs to help you navigate the area safely. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.