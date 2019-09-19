Speech to Text for Man Shot By Deputy in Courthouse.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in just a few hours the jackson county courthouse will reopen for the first time after a jackson county deputy shot a man inside the courthouse. it happened yesterday morning. authorities tell us the man tried to enter the courthouse with a gun. they say the man showed his gun and after exchanging words with a deputy... he pulled his gun on the deputy. that's when the deputy shot him. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us at the courthouse now with what we can expect today. pat...marie...as you said these doors will open at eight this morning and business will resume as normal here at the courthouse. take a look at this video... this was the scene outside of the courthouse yesterday morning. as of right now -- the name of the man has not been released. we do know he was airlifted to huntsville hospital and had surgery yesterday afternoon. the status of his condition is unknown. we also know the state