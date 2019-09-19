Speech to Text for Federal Charges for Alabama Correctional Facility

the charges. the justice department announced a former alabama department of corrections lieutenant is charged with inmate abuse! federal authorities said he didn't stop a sergeant under his command from kicking and hitting a compliant inmate with a baton. he's also charged with lying to a grand jury about it. he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. the alabama department of corrections released a statement about the arrest. it said in part: "the alabama department of corrections will not stand for the type of behavior that has been alleged. we will continue to work with the fbi and additional law enforcement partners to investigate criminal conduct and prosecute when