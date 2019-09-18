Speech to Text for elkmont fb game

hundreds of people came together at boss hill stadium in elkmont tonight to remember the family of 5 that was murdered earlier this week. john and mary sisk -- along with their 3 children -- were shot to death in their limestone county home on monday morning. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm pat simon. dan and najahe have the night off. waay 31's steven dilsizian was at tonight's football game where the fans and both teams honored the victims. steven ... pat, just inside this stadium, members of both communities... elkmont... and deshler were literally side by side. the moment of silence was held as cheerleaders from both schools stood in a circle and released red balloons... take a look at this. a powerful moment here as the schools wanted to do what they could to remember the 5 sisk family members that were killed. earlier in the week, the elkmont principle says deshler reached out, asking to bring a banner to the game to support the community. well, that banner was there.... reading "praying for elkmont" o the visitor bleachers. some other posters were there as well offering prayers this community is clearly still trying to heal, i tried to talk with fans before the game... but they just were not ready. deshler ended up winning the game handedly... elkmont falls to 0 and 3 on the season.... but regardless of what happened on the field.... there was a stronger message of togetherness and community. reporting live in elkmont -- sd -- waay31 news.