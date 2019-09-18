Speech to Text for Week 3 FNF on WAAY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its the coltton classic hazel green vs buckhorn... hazel green looking for their first win this year. -it's the battle for the trophy for the cotton classic -trojans with the ball qb pj mahoney throws it to jonathan henderson and boom bucks tavian moore- manning with the big hit there. -buckhorn going for the field goal, and it's blocked by hazel green! courtney howard with the big play there. -hazel green has a bad snap, good for the bucks because they get a safety, add two points on the board. -in the second, bucks nearing their endzone, brandon mcneal hands it off to rayland woods who barrels through hazel green and into the endzone. touchdown bucks! 8-0 buckhorn squeaks out a 36-35 win. now we see the gasdsen city titans taking on the undefeated sparkman senators in a close first half the senators would take on a 14-0 lead until the titans made key plays to come back in the game the senators would drive down the field as we see #11 demarcus macon throw to #11 jakari embry for a first down and macon will throw right in the middle to embry as he jumps and brings the ball down for a titans touchdown with the lead 21-20 for the titans but just when the titans had a great first half the senators bullied and outscored the titans 37-6 in the second half with the senators winning 51-27 gadsden city falls to sparkman 51-27.. jp2 hosting pricevile. st. john paul ii falcons band falcons seth brown has the ball ...makes the run and goes into out of bounce. brown throws the ball...sean zerkle catches it...touch down falcons 7-0 priceville bulldogs has the ball trying to go for their second touchdown. falcons brennan davis tackles him. bulldogs jaxon cross makes the touchdown... score so far is 36 to 21. priceville wins 43-29. guntersville starts their second half against the madison county tigers with a 14 point lead. a first down run by number 12 zach burnett puts the guntersville wildcats in perfect position for a touchdown. jerrel williamson carries just a couple of yards for that touchdown. the tigers respond with a 53 yard pass by number 2 austin mills for a touchdown. guntersville comes out on top 49-42. the fort payne wildcats seem to come out strong against the albertville aggies with a 30 yard run for a touchdown....bu t there's a flag on the play and the score stays zero to zero. fast forward to later in the first quarter.... the aggies take possession and play after play fight their way to the 5 yard line. the first official touchdown of the night is scored with a run by number 18 brenden merrell. fort payne comes out on top 20-13. tomorrow we got una on the road in montana, alabama a&m at home.. auburn at home for their opener at 6:30 bama with the afternoon game against new mexico state at 2:30. football is in full swing around here.