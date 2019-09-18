Speech to Text for Week 3 FNF on WAAY

welcome back to our friday night football show, week three. big week, rivalry week we've already seen huntsville and james clemens get the dub over their rivals. lets kick of out to limestone county to golden eagle country. -moving out to athens now where they take on hartselle. close game between two good teams. -when we got there in the third quarter it was 14-10, athens with leading hartselle. -tigers with the ball qb cal george hands it off to brinten barclay who hits a wall of golden eagles players. -bryan munoz attempts the field goal for hartselle and it's good 14-13, the tigers behind one now. -athens qb jordan scott hands it off to julius mayberry and he'll go all the way!!! touchdown golden eagles, 21-13. -hartselle qb cal george throws it deep but athens hamilton pressnell is there and almost intercepts it athens goes on to win this one 28-19 we'll go to lauren cavasinni now who's on the sidelines with reciever braden gross after the big win over hartselle, first time since 2006. to the shoals for a good matchup between florence and austin. florence falcon fans have a lot to cheer about at half time-- up 13 to 10 over austin. start of the 3rd- florence qb gardner flippo drops back and throws a huge pass to andrew baugh but the falcons won't score on this drive. austins turn- qb quincy crittendon drops back making a long pass but it looks like the ball went out but it didn't and ended up in florence's alandus lee hands.. he gains about 15 yards before austin defense stops him. same drive- falcon's damarcus beckwith holds onto it but austins defense takes him to the ground in a dog pile. next play- beckwith keeps it again and runs to the side gunning for the endzone. he high steps it in for a florence touchdown. austin with a narrow win of 30 to 25. it's the battle of the felines as the central wildcats host the brooks lions. first quarter- central quarterback payton palmer looks for someone open- drops back and makes a huge throw down the field to marshal white. same drive- palmer hands it off to dalton hanback. it's a dog pile but they still get the touchdown. central first points on the board. brooks ball- quarterback carson daniel throws it to kobe warden but centrals dalton hanback big boys him on the field. still it's a brooks first down same drive- daniel holds onto it- wildcats defense tries to stop him but he still manages to get a touchdown. next play- brooks going for two. daniel throws it to warden -- and they get the two point conversion. blank goes on to win it blank to blank. brooks wins 35 -28. -madison academy vs east limestone -east limestones qb dillon parris hands off to tj tyson who gets brought down by madison academys evan craighead -dillon parris tosses to kollin swart who gains a few yards before getting tackled by madison academys jacobi mcbride -dillon parris with the long pass downfield and gets picked off by madison academys timothy spurlock -madison academys qb avery seaton throws the ball to slate rucker before being pushed out of bounds -avery seaton again throws the ball to slate rucker who runs it in for a touchdown final score mustangs get it done 42-20 over east limestone. we got even more football next. including the cotton class and a look at the