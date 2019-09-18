Speech to Text for Friday Night Football Show week 3

its week three of waay 31's friday night football show. i'm lynden blake, thank you for choosing us, and for those who sent in scores tongiht, you guys are awesome. a lot of rivalries this week. we'll start with our game of the week between bob jones and james clemens... its the 8th edition of the madison bowl, bob jones leads 6-1 the jets getting the first victory of the patriots last year in a dramatic fashion, both teams need a win, after going 0-2 to start the season. lets get a drum roll and get started. tyrone roting in at qb, hes going to keep it, breaking through tackles, patriots d able to keep him out of the end zone. studen section getting loud, trying to distract j-c. wilson wants it again... this time, he sneaks through for six. shhhhhhhh he silences the bob jones crowd. caden rose in at qb for the patriots, putting together a nice drive until this... jon granger goes up and takes this one away!! jets ball again.. heading into the second quater.. in the red zone, dylan blackburn gets the hand off, finds the gap 14-0 james clemeens looking goood early. bob jones finding rhythm now, rose connects with donovan brown, back to back catches for him. hey i want your autograph too!! this sets the patriots up for this quick pass to the big guy, dylan ray!! bob jones only down by one, the two were tied 14 all at the half. but the james clemens turns up the jets in the second they beat bob jones 35-17. cue drake's back to back. a big cross town rivalry in huntsville with the panthers taking on the grissom tigers at milton frank stadium. mayor tommy battle joined congressman mo brooks for the coin toss on this night honoring apollo 11. first quarter...grisso m qb jakob foss fumbles pass to mark howard...scoope d up by landon shelton for 30 yard touchdown...pan thers up 7 to 0 -- still in the first...quick handoff to carlos corbin...slips past defenders for touchdown...pan thers now 14-0 -- fast forward to second quarter...handoff to caleb hunt...good blocking gives him short touchdown...tig ers on the board 14-7. huntsville students rushed the field after winning game with a dominent 43 to 14 final.score. out to elkmont now where the red devils and deshler tigers both are looking for their first win of the 2019 season. elkmont started on offense but things got ugly quick. quarterback cole holt cant handle the snap and it's recovered by deshler. the tigers make them pay quick with a nice run here by the running back...bryan hogan. deshler up 7 nothing early... guys when i say it was all deshler all night i mean it... colton patton takes the handoff here and jets 65 yards to the endzone. deshler was up 21 nothing after the first quarter and never looked back. the tigers take this one 55-0 we'll get to more games after the break, stay with us on waay, for that and a report from lauren cavasinni out at