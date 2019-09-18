Speech to Text for AHSAA spotlights North Alabama talent

north alabama players stood out and earned weekly state wide honors! muscle shoals linebacker jackson bratton he earned the a-h-s-a-a defensive spotlight in the win over hartselle. bratton recorded 15 tackles in the undefeated trojans' 35-14 win over hartselle. the bama committ is the leader on the trojans' defense that's allowing on 9 points a game. other big perforamces is scottsboro's cameron whited who totaled 17 stops friday. . sand rock's brady jackson had 9 tackles, karon white for sprakman had a fumble recovery turning into a 60 yard touchdown. and dj lee from gaylesville, had 9 tackles and an interception. and on special teams. mars hill bible's junior peyton higgins earned the a-h-s-a-a special teams spotlight. he returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. he returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown.. and brok past 8 defenders to do that!!!! collinsville kicker jason perez is recognized for his 41 yard fg... and scottsboro's mees ducroo de jongh,was 6 for 6 on xps. he was recognized too! congrats to